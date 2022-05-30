JioFi Rs 249, Rs 299 Rs 349 Recharge Plans launched: Check benefits and validity

Reliance Jio is offering three new postpaid recharge plans and a small hotspot device for JioFi users. The JioFi plans are Rs 249, Rs 299 and Rs 349 and offer up to 50GB of data per month.

However, there is a catch. These plans will be useful for enterprises or businesses. Regular users can not use these plans. The plans are valid for one month and does not provide any SMS or voice benefits. The office workers can use these small Wi-Fi hotspot devices to work seamlessly from anywhere.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio offering free unlimited benefits for 4 days: Check Details Here

Let’s take a look at these JioFi plans:

JioFi Rs 249 Plan

The Rs 249 plan from JioFi comes with 30GB of monthly data. There are no SMS or voice benefits offered with JioFi plans.

JioFi Rs 299 Plan

JioFi Rs 299 Plan offers 40GB of monthly data. Post the consumption of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data, the speed will drop to 64 Kbps.

JioFi Rs 349 Plan

Lastly, with the Rs 349 JioFi plan offered by Reliance Jio, there is 50GB of data per month. The data speed will decrease to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data.

The JioFi device provided by Reliance Jio is free of cost. The first minimum order quantity of Rs 200 is needed to avail the postpaid plans. You can check out more details on Jio.com and apply for the plans.

JioFi is a device that helps you to create personal hotspot and is powered by a 2,300mAh battery. JioFi can deliver download and upload speeds of 150 Mbps and 50 Mbps, respectively. It comes with a micro-USB port and a microSD card for connectivity.