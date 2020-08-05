Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

Jio Rs 501 ISD recharge pack now comes with Rs 424.58 talk time and 50 MB data for 28 days.

Jio has revised its international subscriber dialling (ISD) and international roaming (IR) plans. The prepaid recharge vouchers now come with reduced benefits and are now visible on the company's website.



Jio Rs 501 ISD recharge pack now comes with Rs 424.58 talk time and 50 MB data for 28 days. Earlier, the same pack was offering Rs 551 talk time. It means that the telco has reduced the talk time benefit by Rs 126.42.



Along with Rs 501 ISD pack, Jio has also reduced the talk time benefits of the Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 IR packs. The Rs 1,101 pack now comes with Rs 933.05 IR usage with a validity of 28 days, down from the earlier Rs. 1,211 usage. Jio Rs 1101 IR pack is applicable for 100+ countries.



First reported by OnlyTech, the Rs 1,201 pack is listed with an IR usage of Rs 1,017.80 with a validity of 28 days. Earlier, this pack used to offer an IR usage of Rs 1,321 for 28 days. Jio’s Rs 1201 global IR pack is applicable for 170 countries.



However, the Jio Rs 575, Rs 2,875, and Rs 5,751 unlimited IR packs remain unchanged and continue to offer the same benefits as earlier.

Meanwhile, Jio recently discontinued Rs 69 and Rs 49 prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users in India. Both the plans have now been removed from Jio.com and My Jio app and used to come with 14 days validity.



Reliance Jio Rs 49 plan used to offer a total of 2GB data. After the data is consumed, users were still able to access the net with a downgraded speed up to 64Kbps. The plan also offered Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls and 25 SMS messages and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.



The Reliance Jio Rs 69 plan offered users a total of 7GB data at 0.5GB data per day along with 25 SMSs and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. For the calls, this plan offered Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.