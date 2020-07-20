Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 69 and Rs 49 prepaid recharge plans

The Jio Rs 69 and Rs 49 plans used to come with 14 days validity.

Reliance Jio has discontinued Rs 69 and Rs 49 plans for JioPhone users in India. To recall, both the plans were launched earlier this year.



The Jio Rs 69 and Rs 49 plans used to come with 14 days validity. Both the plans have now been removed from Jio.com and My Jio app.





Rs 49 Plan for JioPhone Users





Reliance Jio Rs 49 plan used to offer a total of 2GB data. After the data is consumed, users were still able to access the net with a downgraded speed up to 64Kbps.



Apart from data, the plan also offered Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls and 25 SMS messages. Additionally, there was also a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.





Rs 69 Plan for JioPhone Users







The Reliance Jio Rs 69 plan offered users a total of 7GB data at 0.5GB data per day along with 25 SMSs and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. For the calls, this plan offered Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls, and 250 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.





Cheapest Option Available

With this, the Rs 75 prepaid plan is now the lowest prepaid recharge plan offered to JioPhone subscribers with 28 days validity. This plan also offers 3GB total data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, and 500 minutes of non-Jio calls FUP. It also provides 50 SMS messages and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.





