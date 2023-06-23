Jio Phone 5G appears in live shots, launch timeline tipped

Back in October of 2022, we reported that Jio won’t be launching the Jio Phone 5G anytime soon. Now, it seems like the brand is readying the smartphone for launch as the same could take place later this year, as per a new leak. Moreover, the new leak has also shared some live shots of the upcoming Jio Phone 5G.

The leak comes from a Twitter user which who posted the live shots of the Jio Phone 5G’ front and back along with some key specs. The device can be seen having a plastic back with Jio branding in the middle. Above that, there seems to be a dual camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor along with an expected 2MP sensor.

At the front, we see a waterdrop-style notch housing the 5MP selfie camera. The device can also be seen running on the 5G network as the 5G symbol appears in the status bar. The source adds that it could possibly be packing a Unisoc chipset that supports 5G, or the Dimensity 700 chipset. Contrary to this claim, an older report from a different source suggested that the smartphone will pack a Snapdragon 480+ chipset.

As for the launch timeline, the JioPhone 5G is expected to launch between Diwali and New Year, according to the tweet. The Jio Phone 5G is also said to be priced under Rs 10,000, which would make it the most affordable 5G phone in India. No other details about the smartphone were shared.

Older leaks suggest it will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB-C port. There may also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the JioPhone 5G. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage will also be expandable via microSD card.