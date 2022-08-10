Jio launches Rs 2999 Independence Offer with 2.5GB data per day, 100 Percent Value Back

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 2999 Independence Offer 2022 recharge plan for its prepaid subscribers. The new plan will offer 2.5GB of daily data for the next 365 days and 100% value back offer benefits. Let’s look at the details of the new Jio Rs 2999 plan below.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 2999 Independence Offer comes with a validity of 365 days. It offers 2.5GB of 4G data per day. So in total, you get a total of 912.5GB of data. Post the consumption of the daily data, the speed will be reduced to 64 kbps. In addition, you also get 100 free SMS/day and unlimited voice calls.

Along with this, the user will also get a mobile subscription from Disney+ Hostar. With this recharge, the company offers its customers Rs 2,250 worth of other benefits, which include Rs 750 on Ajio, Rs 750 on Netmeds and Rs 750 on Exigo. These coupons will be credited to the subscriber’s MyJio app within 72 hours of recharge. Along with this, additional data of 75 GB worth Rs 750 is provided.

Eligible subscribers will be able to redeem the data voucher from the Voucher section in the MyJio app. The coupons and vouchers are non-transferable. All these offers will add up to Rs 3,000 and therefore Jio calls this 100% value back offer.

Along with this, there is also a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud included in the Jio Rs 2999 plan.

Previously, JioPhone Rs 155 and Rs 185 prepaid plans were hiked. Jio has hiked the price by Rs 31 for the Rs 155 prepaid plan. So, the new price of the plan is Rs 186. Further, the price of Rs 185 recharge pack has increased by Rs 37 to Rs 222. The new prices of the JioPhone’s prepaid recharge plans are already reflecting on the telecom operator’s website.