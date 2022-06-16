JioPhone Rs 155 and Rs 185 prepaid plans hiked

After recently increasing Rs 749 prepaid plan for its JioPhone, the telecom operator has now hiked the price of two other prepaid plans of Rs 155 and Rs 185 for its feature phone.

JioPhone Rs 155 and Rs 185 Plan Details

Jio has hiked the price by Rs 31 for the Rs 155 prepaid plan. So, the new price of the plan is Rs 186. Further, the price of Rs 185 recharge pack has increased by Rs 37 to Rs 222. The new prices of the JioPhone’s prepaid recharge plans are already reflecting on the telecom operator’s website.

Jio Rs 186 comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers 1GB of 4G data per day. Further, there is unlimited calling benefits and 50 SMS per 28 days. In addition, the plan also offers free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 222 also comes with a validity of 28 days. It provides 2GB 4G data daily. It comes with unlimited phone calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also comes with services like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud. It’s worth noting that once the data is over, the internet speeds will drop to 64kbps.

JioPhone Rs 749 Plan Benefits

Recently, JioPhone Rs 749 plan was hiked by Rs 150. It now comes for Rs 899. The total validity of this prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is 336 days or 12 months. Besides, the long-term plan is divided into 12 cycles of 28 days each.

This plan offers 2GB high-speed data per 28 days that means users will get a total 24GB data for in 12 months. After the data balance is exhausted the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

The plan comes with unlimited calling benefits and 50 SMS per 28 days. In addition, the plan also offers free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.