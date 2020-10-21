Jio and Qualcomm achieve 5G speeds of upto 1Gbps in India

Jio and Qualcomm have jointly achieved speeds of upto 1Gbps in India with the use of Jio's 5GNR solution, while borrowing Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms.

Qualcomm and Reliance Jio along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN.

Qualcomm and Jio jointly achieved a speed of 1Gbps on Jio's 5GNR solution, while borrowing Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms. According to Jio, This achievement not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.

With 5G technology, users will experience the significant benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions.

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “Qualcomm Technologies aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe. We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.”

Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm, commented on the joint effort saying, “We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”