HomeNewsJBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

The JBL Flip 6 has a IP67 build and offers Type-C charging protection as well.

By Abhishek Malhotra
JBl flip 6

Highlights

  • JBL Flip 6 has USB-C
  • JBL Flip 6 is available in a bunch of colours
  • JBL Flip 6 has a 12-hour playback time

JBL has launched a new wireless portable bluetooth speaker in India called the Flip 6. The JBL Flip 6 is the successor to the JBL Flip 5 that was introduced in 2019. The Flip 6 has a slightly changed design which is waterproof and comes in a bunch of colour options to choose from. The Flip 6 is also compatible with the JBL Portable app so you can tune the audio as per your liking using the app.

The JBL Flip 6 portable and waterproof speaker is available via JBL’s official retail platform, and Amazon India for a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The original price of the Flip 6 portable speaker is Rs 14,999 at retail outlets across the nation. Furher, the device comes with a 1-year warranty.

The new portable waterproof speaker from JBL sports two passive radiators for deep bass, a powerful racetrack-shaped woofer, as well as a dedicated tweeter. The new JBL speaker is PartyBoost compatible and supports Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connection.

Read More: This bluetooth speaker can self-charge under sunlight; costs Rs 2,000

The speaker packs a 17.28 Wh Li-ion polymer battery that can be fully charged within two and half hours. The speaker is claimed to offer 12 hours pf playback time on a single charge.

The Flip 6 offers USB-C charging. Moreover, there’s a protection feature which notifies the user when water or any other chemical comes in contact with the charging connector. To notify, the speaker will play a warning beep to remind you to unplug, according to the company. The speaker also allows multi-device connectivity so you can pair two devices simultaneously.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleHero Electronix launches Audio Sunglasses in India under its Qubo Go sub-brand
Next articleWhatsApp announces new tools for Voice Notes
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.