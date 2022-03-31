JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched in India

JBL has launched a new wireless portable bluetooth speaker in India called the Flip 6. The JBL Flip 6 is the successor to the JBL Flip 5 that was introduced in 2019. The Flip 6 has a slightly changed design which is waterproof and comes in a bunch of colour options to choose from. The Flip 6 is also compatible with the JBL Portable app so you can tune the audio as per your liking using the app.

The JBL Flip 6 portable and waterproof speaker is available via JBL’s official retail platform, and Amazon India for a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The original price of the Flip 6 portable speaker is Rs 14,999 at retail outlets across the nation. Furher, the device comes with a 1-year warranty.

The new portable waterproof speaker from JBL sports two passive radiators for deep bass, a powerful racetrack-shaped woofer, as well as a dedicated tweeter. The new JBL speaker is PartyBoost compatible and supports Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connection.

The speaker packs a 17.28 Wh Li-ion polymer battery that can be fully charged within two and half hours. The speaker is claimed to offer 12 hours pf playback time on a single charge.

The Flip 6 offers USB-C charging. Moreover, there’s a protection feature which notifies the user when water or any other chemical comes in contact with the charging connector. To notify, the speaker will play a warning beep to remind you to unplug, according to the company. The speaker also allows multi-device connectivity so you can pair two devices simultaneously.