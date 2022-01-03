Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds launched in India

Jabra has launched its latest Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds in India that come with Active Noise Cancellation and IP57 certification. Moreover, these earbuds come with a unique Spotify Tap playback feature where you can start the music playback instantly with just a tap on the earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds come at Rs 10,999 and are available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart in Black, Mint, and Navy colour options. They have also been listed on Jabra’s website, which shows all the details about the earbuds.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Features, Specifications

The Jabra Elite 4 Active comes with Active Noise Cancellation and Secure Active Fit ergonomic wing-free design for a noise isolating fit. In addition, the earbuds are compatible with Jabra’s Sound+ app to adjust the ANC intensity and tune the equaliser for a personalised audio profile. Further, you get an adjustable HearThrough feature where users can clearly listen to their surroundings without taking off the earbuds.

Read More: Jabra Elite 85t Review: Leveling up TWS audio for Android

The Elite 4 Active are further claimed to provide seven hours of playtime. Its charging case extends the battery life to a total of 28 hours. One can get 1 hour of playtime with a quick 10-minute charge as the case supports fast charging. The earbuds can get fully charged within a span of 3 hours. The Elite 4 Active earbuds also include Alexa integration and also have support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Moreover, they come with four built-in MEMS microphones protected by a special mesh covering that further protects the sound from wind noise and offers enhanced noise cancellation. Jabra says that the earphones can also be used independently through a Mono Mode. The Elite 4 Active TWS earphones come equipped with 6mm drivers and support Qualcomm aptX and SBC audio codecs.

These earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and have IP57 protection for dust and water resistance. Lastly, users can pair up to 6 devices and the earbuds feature Auto on/off feature as well.