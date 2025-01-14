Itel A95 5G Details Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Itel may be planning to soon introduce a new smartphone in India called Itel A95 5G. Ahead of the launch, the Itel A95 5G details have been leaked, including its design, pricing expectations, as well as specifications. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Itel 5G device.

Itel A95 5G Details

Itel A95 5G details were leaked by PassionateGeekz. The leaked live photos show that the Itel A95 5G will get a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular module. The front and back panels as well as the frame appear flat. Further, a standout feature of this device is its color-changing back panel, made possible by IVCO (Itel Vivid Color) Technology.

The back panel alters its colour when exposed to sunlight. The device will likely be priced under Rs 9,999 for the 4GB +128GB model. In addition, there should be a 6GB variant as well.

The Itel A95 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 4GB virtual RAM. Further, it also includes 128GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. On the camera front, the A95 5G boasts a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. It could run on Android 14 out of the box and could include multiple connectivity options.

Itel’s latest launch in the country was the Itel Zeno 10. The device sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HD+ Resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 262 ppi, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features an 8MP rear primary sensor paired with an unspecified lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset.