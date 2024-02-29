Itel P55T Silently Makes A Debut In India: World’s First Android 14 (Go Edition) Smartphone

Itel earlier this month teased that the Itel P55T will be coming later in February and without making any noise, the brand launched the budget smartphone on February 28 in India. It comes as the world’s first smartphone to offer Android 14 (Go Edition) out of the box but is it worthy enough for your money? Let’s help you find out.

Itel P55T: Price, Availability

The Itel P55T is available in a single 4GB + 128GB model which is priced at Rs 8,199. It is already up for purchase on Flipkart in Astral Gold and Astral Black colours. There’s also a Aurora Blue shade which hasn’t been made available as of now.

Itel P55T: Specifications

The Itel P55T sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a Resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor for selfies.

The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Itel P55T: Competition

For Rs 7,999, you get the Motorola Moto G04 (Review) that offers you a similar set of specs including Android 14, a similar display, same Chipset and storage amount along with 8GB of RAM which is twice of what Itel P55T offers. However, you do lose out on a bigger battery as the Moto G04 has a 5000mAh cell compared to the 6000mAh cell of the Itel handset.

For Rs 800 more, at Rs 8,999, you get the Moto G24 Power (Review) that offers you the same 6000mAh cell, a more powerful MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, stereo speakers, along with a water-repellent design that seems like a much better overall offering.