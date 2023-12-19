Moto G04 will offer a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
For optics, it will sport a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Panda Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX
|Rear Camera Module
|Single
|Rear Camera Specs
|16MP primary sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|10W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration