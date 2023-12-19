  1. Home
Moto G04

Moto G04
Moto G04
Brand: Motorola
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T606
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage 64
  • Display 6.5-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 16MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Moto G04 will offer a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For optics, it will sport a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.

Moto G04 Specs

Moto G04 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Black, Blue

Moto G04 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Panda Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G04 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Moto G04 Performance

Chipset Unisoc T606
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G04 Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Moto G04 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Single
Rear Camera Specs 16MP primary sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

Moto G04 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G04 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G04 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

