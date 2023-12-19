Moto G04 will offer a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For optics, it will sport a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.