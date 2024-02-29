The P55T sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a Resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage which is expandable. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.
The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|28 February, 2024
|Price (₹)
|8,199
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Purple, Gold, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|267
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14 (Go Edition)
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP main camera, f/1.8 aperture + AI camera, LED Flash
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity