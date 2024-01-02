Itel P55+ Launched: 45W Fast Charging, 90Hz Display And More

Itel launched the P55 5G smartphone in India earlier last year as the cheapest 5G offering of the country. The company has followed up the smartphone with the Itel P55+, which has now debuted in Africa. The new P-series smartphone from Itel is a 4G handset that gets 45W fast charging, a 5000mAh battery and more.

Itel P55+: Price

The P55+ is available in three variants such as 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. However, the price of the handsets hasn’t been revealed as of now.

Itel P55+: Specifications

The P55+ sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. At the rear, it has a dual camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front-facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Itel P55+: Will It Come To India?

As of now, Itel hasn’t officially confirmed the India launch of the P55+. However, considering the brand has been consistently expanding its portfolio in the country and also debuted the original Itel P55, the brand should ideally follow it up with the Plus model in the region.

As of now, the brand is gearing up to launch the Itel A70 in India this month. The Itel A70 will cost below Rs 8,000 in India, and it will be made available in two options, one with 256GB storage and one with 128GB storage. The same has been confirmed by the teaser the Amazon listing shows. The handset is touted as the first smartphone to have 256GB storage at a price below Rs 8,000. A load of other launches are set to take place later this month.