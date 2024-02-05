Itel P55, Itel P55+ India Launch This Week: What Do We Know?

Itel launched the P55 5G in India last year as the country’s most affordable 5G smartphone, and it seems like the brand will be launching the 4G counterpart of the same, along with the Itel P55+ that will also be a 4G offering. These handsets are set to launch in India on February 8. Here’s what all we know about the new upcoming smartphones from the brand.

Itel P55, P55+: All Details

So far, Itel has confirmed that the P55 will have 256GB of storage and will have a dual rear camera system. The P55+, on the other hand, will have 45W Fast charging and can go from 0 to 70 percent in just 30 minutes, as per the brand’s claims. It will offer three charging levels, where Hyper Charge will allow users to recharge the battery quickly by 25 percent in just 10 minutes.

The Smart Charge option will use AI to charge the phone based on the user’s usage pattern while the Low-Temp Charge option will charge the device without excessive heating.

The device is also expected to offer up to 16 GB of RAM, including virtual RAM, which means physical RAM could be around 8GB. It will come equipped with a 50-megapixel dual-camera system. The P55+ is supposed to have a dual-tone back panel with one half having a leather finish.

However, as these devices have already launched in markets like Africa, we know what all it would bring to the table. The handsets will sport a 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD panel, a Unisoc T606 chip under the hood and run on Android 13. They should also get an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. There’ll be 18W charging on the Itel P55 which will be the main differentiating factor between the two handsets, apart from the design.

Along with the Itel P55 and the P55+, the brand is also expected to launch the Itel P55T in India that will have a 6000mAh battery under the hood.