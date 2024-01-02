  1. Home
₹9,699.00
Brand: ITEL
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.6-inch (720 x 1600 pixels)
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + AI sensor
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The P55+ sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Itel P55+ Specs

Itel P55+ Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 26 September, 2023
Price (₹) 9,699
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Blue, Green

Itel P55+ Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Itel P55+ Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Itel P55+ Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Itel P55+ Software

OS & UI Android 13, Itel OS 13

Itel P55+ Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP main camera, f/1.8 aperture + AI camera, LED Flash
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Itel P55+ Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Itel P55+ Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Itel P55+ Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

