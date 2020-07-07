Is Realme 6 a better option than Poco M2 Pro?

Is the Realme 6 a better option than the Poco M2 Pro? Let’s find out.

Poco has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro, in India. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

With this, Poco is all set to offer a good option in this price range. However, during the presentation, the company bluntly compared it with the Realme 6 Pro smartphone. The company said that Poco M2 Pro is a better option than the Realme 6 Pro and it is even priced cheaper than the smartphone from Realme, that comes with a starting price of Rs 17,999. But, Realme 6 Pro is not the real competitor of the Poco M2 Pro, it is Realme 6 that gives a stiff competition to the Poco phone.

Realme 6 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 17,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features and it sure looks like a real competitor to the Poco M2 Pro. So, is the Realme 6 a better option than the Poco M2 Pro? Let’s find out.

Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 6: Design

In terms of design, both smartphones offer a premium finish. The Poco M2 Pro resembles to the Redmi Note 9s, which was launched in China. The phone comes with a dual-tone texture and it is available in three colour options including Out of The Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black.

The Realme 6 also looks quite similar to its elder sibling, the Realme 6 Pro. The smartphone comes with a gradient finish at the back panel, which looks interesting. Furthermore, it is available in two colour options including Blue and White. Interestingly, both smartphones are loaded with a punch-hole design. So, in terms of design, both phones do not offer some unique proposition, so we call this round a draw.

Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 6: Display

In terms of display, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. One thing that favours Realme 6 is the 90Hz screen refresh rate, which is absent in Poco M2 Pro. With this, the whole experience is much smoother on the Realme 6, whether be it scrolling or playing games, as compared to the Poco M2 Pro. Hence, Realme 6 wins this round with much ease.

Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 6: Hardware

In terms of hardware, the Poco M2 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 of internal storage. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Coming to Realme 6, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both the chipsets come with almost similar performance. The MediaTek Helio G90T offers you slightly better GPU performance, whereas Snapdragon 720G offers slightly better CPU performance. Simply put, you can play PUBG Mobile with a frame rate of 60fps with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, while it is capped at 40fps for Snapdragon 720G. However, the latter is more power efficient, meaning that you will get better battery life.

That said, Realme 6 offers you a much better option as the base variant comes with 6GB of RAM, while Poco M2 Pro offers base variant with 4GB. Similarly, the top-end variant of Realme 6 comes with 8GB RAM, while the top-end variant of Poco M2 Pro comes with 6GB RAM. This means Realme 6 turns out to be a slightly better option as compared to the Poco M2 Pro. However, Poco M2 Pro is slightly cheaper than the Realme 6.

Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 6: Software

In terms of software, the Realme 6 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top of it. The Poco M2 Pro also runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it. Both the user interface offers different features and it all boils down to user preferences. So, we will call this round a tie.

Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 6: Cameras

The Poco M2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme 6, on the other hand, features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The competition is quite stiff here as Realme 6 offers you a better primary camera of 64MP, while Poco M2 Pro has a better macro sensor of 5MP (as compared to 2MP in Realme 6). However, on paper, the Realme 6 camera looks slightly better than the Poco M2 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 6: Battery

In terms of battery, the Poco M2 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and the company has bundled a 33W fast charger. The Realme 6 comes with a 4300mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging support. Once again, the competition is tough here, but we will choose Realme 6 as it offers slightly better battery backup.

Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 6: Conclusión

To conclude, both smartphones come with a host of interesting features. Both of them come with a premium design language and both of them run on the Android 10 operating system. It is Realme 6 that takes a lead in the display department, while in performance, both of them deliver neck-to-neck competition. In terms of camera, Realme 6 offers you a slightly better camera setup with 64MP primary lens as compared to the 48MP lens present on Poco M2 Pro. That said, Realme 6 turns out to be the real competition of the Poco M2 Pro and it has all the muscle to take on the Poco M2 Pro.