Poco M2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999

Poco has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro. The smartphone comes with a Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from July 14.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The Poco M2 Pro is available in three colour options including Out of the Blue, Green and Greener along with Two Shades of Black. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.





The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a 4000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. The company has bundled the charger with the box. The company claims that it can charge the phone from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. The phone comes with a Z-Shocker haptic motor with 120 haptic effects for an enhanced haptic experience.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.