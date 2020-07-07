Advertisement

Poco M2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 1:17 pm

Latest News

The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from July 14.
Advertisement

Poco has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro. The smartphone comes with a Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from July 14. 

 

Poco M2 Pro specifications

 

The Poco M2 Pro is available in three colour options including Out of the Blue, Green and Greener along with Two Shades of Black. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 


Poco M2 Pro

Advertisement

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a 4000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. The company has bundled the charger with the box. The company claims that it can charge the phone from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. The phone comes with a Z-Shocker haptic motor with 120 haptic effects for an enhanced haptic experience. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 7, to be Flipkart exclusive

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to feature 33W fast charging support, Geekbench listing reveals specs

Poco M2 Pro to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco Poco M2 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola One Fusion+ price hiked in India within three weeks of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to reportedly go on sale from August 21

Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies