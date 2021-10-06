Is Kent Zoom a better buy than Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner?

Vacuum Cleaners make your life easier and a brand that primarily makes smartphones has now stepped foot in the segment. Yes, we are talking about Realme who recently launched the TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner which is priced at Rs 7,999. At this price point, there is another vacuum clearer in the market from Kent, a company that has already made a mark water purifier segment. Can Realme take on Kent lets find out.

Product Comparison

Let’s start with the product comparison. Both the vacuum cleaners have a similar design but Kent had launched its product earlier in the market. The Kent Zoom has a bagless design which is claimed to ensure easy disposal of dust. Both of them have a cordless design that makes it incredibly convenient to cleanse the house.

The Kent Zoom has a HEPA filter that is washable and efficient. It reduces air pollution with lower dust discharge. The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner also has a HEPA filter. Both of them prevent the generation of secondary pollution and there isn’t really a winner in this segment in terms of the offering. we have tried Kent so we know the claims made by the company are true but we can’t say the ay about Realme as we haven’t tested it.

The Realme Handheld Vacuum cleaner also comes with a 9.5KPa Super Suction with effective 140w dust suction. Moreover, it features a motor with a speed of up to 10,500 rpm. Talking about the Kent Zoom, it gets 130W power suction. This means you get slightly more power with the Realme vacuum cleaner making for an enhanced cleaning experience on paper as real-world usage may be the same or different.

Realme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner comes with a variety of brush head options, that includes a motorized floor brush (main brush), a 2-in-1 brush, a crevice tool and an extension tube enabling users to clean a large area. The Kent Zoom on the other hand gets a Multi-Nozzle Operation for cleaning surfaces like curtains, carpets, and sofas. It also has a 2-in-1 Crevice Tool that removes dust from areas behind sofas and beds, and a Motorized Floor Brush as well for cleaning your expensive carpets, sofas & upholstery and even hard floors.

As one can see, both of them again have a similar set of attachments that make both of them multi-functional. Now, talking about the battery backup, the Kent Zoom gets fully charged in 4-5 hours and can run for 30 minutes. The Realme vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 2200mAh battery. It provides up to 40 minutes of cleaning time in soft cleaning mode. It can run up to 20 minutes of cleaning time in strong cleaning mode.

The Kent Zoom weighs 2.4 kgs while the Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner weighs 1.34 kgs. With almost a kilogram of difference, the Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner weighs lighter and does make a difference when you clean higher areas so it doesn’t stress your arm much.

The Realme Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs 7,999 while the Kent Zoom sells for Rs 7,499. Amongst other aspects of this comparison, the specifications of the Realme Vacuum cleaner seem slightly better on paper and it cost Rs 500 more.

Kent vs Realme: Brand Value & After sales support

Kent is a known name when it comes to products like RO Water Purifiers. On the other hand, Realme is primarily known for its smartphones followed by audio products and other accessories. While Kent has already made a name for itself in the home appliances space, Realme is yet to prove itself.

A layman will be able to recognise Kent better with home appliances rather than Realme.

After sales support

Realme has been primarily been an online player and decent footprint in the offline space offlate, while Kent started as an offline player and has now expanded to online space as well. Historically, we have seen big brands which have a good offline presence, have better after-sales support. Samsung and LG can be considered prime examples.

Kent has well established after-sales support system in India as they have been in-home appliance segment for quite some time. Realme is a new entrant and they have not been tested.

In the case of Kent, you can also book a free demo to check out the product before hitting the buy button.

As per the price to performance ratio based on the specs Realme seems to be a better option, but you will play a gamble by buying a vacuum cleaner from a company that makes smartphones as it has still to prove itself.