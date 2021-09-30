Realme TechLife Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum launched in India

Realme today expanded its TechLife offerings with the launch of realme TechLife Air Purifier, realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and realme TechLife Robot Vacuum. These products are further addition to the realme TechLife universe along with the first collaborated brand Dizo.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier is priced at Rs 7,999 and the first sale is scheduled for 2nd October, midnight onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and soon at mainline channels. It will also be available at a special price of Rs 6,999 during the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.

The Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs 7,999. It will also be available at a special price of Rs 7,499 during the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale. It will go on sale alongside the Air Purifier on the same date and time.

Finally, the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is priced at Rs 24,999 and the first sale is scheduled for 3rd October, 12:00 midnight onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and soon at mainline channels. Flipkart Plus Customers get early access on 2nd October at midnight. It will also be available at a special price of Rs 19,999 during the ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.

Realme TechLife Air Purifier

The Air Purifier features a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 330m³/h. This enables a clean air output of 330 cubic meters per hour. It takes only 14.4 minutes for a primary purification in a 30m³ room, which is efficient and timesaving.

This Air Purifier has 5 wind mode settings that include sleep, soft, normal, strong and auto modes. Users will be able to flexibly adjust the gears according to the air quality detection indicator on the purifier. Realme TechLife Air Purifier is equipped with a high precision Japanese SHARP air quality sensor. This sensor can accurately detect the concentration of PM2.5 in the air.

The air purifier comes with a 3-layers filtration structure which includes HEPA H12 filter. It also gets 60+ layer mountain fold structure, to improve purification efficiency.

Read More: Realme GT Master Edition to get Rs 5,000 discount at Flipkart Big Billion Days

Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The handheld vaccum cleaner features an advanced HEPA filter to achieve micron-level filtration. This prevents dust from being released into the air during the cleaning process. This further prevents the generation of secondary pollution. This vaccine cleaner also comes with a 9.5KPa Super Suction with effective 140w dust suction. Moreover, it features a motor with a speed of up to 10,500 rpm.

The realme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner will also come with a variety of brush head options, that will include a motorized floor brush (main brush), a 2-in-1 brush, a crevice tool and an extension tube enabling users to clean a large area and places that are not easy to clean.

This vacuum cleaner is also equipped with a large 2200mAh battery that provides up to 40 minutes of cleaning time in soft cleaning mode and up to 20 minutes of cleaning time in strong cleaning mode. In addition, realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner features low noise operation, simple self-cleaning, weighs only 1.34kg. The cordless vacuum cleaner also supports wall-mounted storage.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Robot Vacuum by Realme features a LiDAR smart mapping and navigation system. It further consists of precise mapping with 98% accuracy, 360°scanning, and smart planning.

Through realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, users will be able to zoom in up to 4 times, with each cell being clearly identified, enabling users to divide the map into areas as per their requirements. It also comes with a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function comprising of 3 cleaning modes that include mop, Vacuum + mop & Vacuum. There’s also an intelligent surface adaptation technology, which adjusts travel speed and vacuum power.

It is also equipped with 3000Pa ultimate suction allowing users to achieve a deeper cleaning effect. You get a 300mL smart electronic water tank to control the water output and clean longer. Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, also comes with a customized home cleaning plan, with which a user can customize the cleaning according to his own preferences, or room conditions.

User can also set water output and suction, set virtual walls so that the robot will not go into the area as per the preference. The Robot consists of 38 high-precision sensors to detect obstacles on the way and the state of its own machine.

Moreover, Google Assistant & Alexa Support is present as well to voice control the robot with the two devices. Further, the 5200 mAh battery enables longer cleaning and a 2 cm obstacle crossing ability.

In addition, the realme TechLife Robot Vacuum, features human stimulated cleaning path. With the help of this, each area can be mopped twice. Additional features include 55dB low noise operation, collision-resistant tempered glass on the top and realme Link App Smart Connect to use realme link to set customizable cleaning plans.