Is Apple iPhone SE 4 Coming on Feb 11?

Apple’s iPhone SE was last refreshed in 2022 and has grown dated since. It packs older hardware while the rest of the iPhones gain the latest hardware Apple has to offer. It seems like the iPhone SE is finally in for a refresh as rumours suggest that the Apple iPhone SE 4 is coming on February 11.

The iPhone SE 4, as Bloomberg reports, is coming on February 11. Furthermore, the device will go on sale later in the year. Apple is unlikely to hold a launch event for the device, opting to reveal it through its website and press release. “Inventory of the current iPhone SE has dried up at Apple retail stores in many parts of the US, which typically happens before a refresh,” read the Bloomberg report.

The iPhone SE 4 is finally expected to boast of a new hardware including an iPhone 14-like design where it won’t have a dynamic island but a notch on the front which will house the Face ID tech. With this addition, Apple will have finally phased out Touch ID and the home button from its iPhone lineup. The device may be powered by the latest A18 chip along with support for Apple Intelligence.

Read More: Apple Launches Apple Invites: What is it, How to Use on Android?

Furthermore, it will be Apple’s first device with an in-house cellular modem, replacing a component from Qualcomm. It is possible that Apple will integrate the same in its iPhone 17 series as well. Finally, for optics, the new affordable iPhone is said to get a 48MP primary rear camera and a 12MP front camera from the iPhone 15. However, there won’t be any ultra-wide angle camera.

Another recent report from the same publication states that the PowerBeats Pro 2 will launch next week and the new iPhone launch should coincide with it. The new model, which will cost $250 as per the leak, will feature the same H2 chip as the AirPods, better noise cancelation, and new colors, including an impressive orange. The product also has heart-rate monitoring support — a first from Apple in a non-watch wearable product.