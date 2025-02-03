Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 Could Launch Next Week; What Else to Expect From Apple This Spring?

Apple could debute the new PowerBeats Pro 2 earbuds as soon as next week and ahead of that, Apple plans to introduce a new iCloud-based service dubbed “Confetti” internally. The service could launch this week itself. Further, Apple also has other products in the pipeline with a Spring launch timeframe for all of them.

As reported by Bloomberg, for months, the PowerBeats Pro 2 are debuting publicly on February 11. Apple’s Beats unit has been teasing the PowerBeats Pro 2 and even had athletes wearing them around publicly. The new model, which will cost $250 as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, feature the same H2 chip as the AirPods, better noise cancelation, and new colors, including an impressive orange. The product also has heart-rate monitoring support — a first from Apple in a non-watch wearable product.

Gurman further adds that the “confetti” iCloud service is also coming soon. The festive codename implies, the service offers a new way to invite people to parties, functions and meetings. “For years, Apple has been seeking to revamp its calendar app — and this new initiative could be the beginning of a broader effort. The release is tied to iOS 18.3, which just started rolling out last Monday,” he said.

Aside from the PowerBeats Pro 2, one can expect a range of other devices to launch during this Spring, likely next month. Leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 is coming in March, and the model will have an A18 chip (in line with the iPhone 16), a fairly advanced camera system and the updated sensor for facial recognition. It will have a design similar to that of the iPhone 14 if leaks are to be believed.

Read More: Apple Store App Launched in India

Apple will launch a new baseline iPad, likely called iPad 11th Gen. The base iPad lineup will receive an refreshed a model for the first time in last two years. Rumors currently suggest that it will pack the A17 Pro chip, similar to the iPad mini. This chip originally debuted in iPhone 15 Pro in 2023.

A new MacBook Air is supposedly also coming, packed with the latest M4 chip. Aside from that, the rest of the hardware should remain the same as the M3 MacBook Air. The iPad Air on the other hand, could be upgraded with the M3 chip under the hood this Spring.

Finally, Apple’s first AI Smart Display may also debut in March. A lot of details about this product have already leaked in the past. the device as soon as March 2025, positioning it as a central hub for home management. Code-named J490, the product will also showcase the new Apple Intelligence AI platform. As per leaks, the device features a roughly 6-inch display, resembling a square-shaped iPad, about the size of two iPhones side by side, with a thick bezel around the screen. It includes a front-facing camera, a built-in rechargeable battery, and internal speakers, and will be available in silver and black. The product’s touch interface combines elements of the Apple Watch OS and the recently introduced StandBy mode from the iPhone.