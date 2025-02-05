Apple Launches Apple Invites: What is it, How to Use on Android?

Apple has introduced Apple Invites, a new app for iPhone that helps users create custom invitations to gather friends and family for any occasion. With Apple Invites, users can create and easily share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.

On iPhones and iPads, one can download the app from the App store and can then choose an image from their photo library or from the app’s gallery of backgrounds — a curated collection of images representing different occasions and event themes. Integrations with Maps and Weather give guests directions to the event and the forecast for that day.

Additionally, participants can easily contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album within each invite to help preserve memories and relive the event. And collaborative playlists allow Apple Music subscribers to create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access right from Apple Invites.

Next, with Apple Intelligence, users can create a unique event invitation where they can tap in to the built-in Image Playground experience to produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. And when composing invitations, users can use Writing Tools to help create a concise yet appealing piece.

As for how one can manage and join events, Hosts get full control of their invite experience: They can easily view and manage their events, share invitations with a link, review RSVPs, and choose the details they want included in the preview, like the event background or a home address.

Guests can view and respond to an invitation using the new iPhone app or on the web without needing an iCloud+ subscription or an Apple Account. Attendees control how their details show up to others, and have the ability to leave or report an event at any time.

iCloud+ subscribers also get the ability to create events in the Apple Invites app. Apple Invites is available today as a free download from the App Store for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later, and can be accessed on the web at icloud.com/invites.

Apple Invites: How to Use on Android?

As Apple hasn’t released an Android counterpart of Appl Invites, the only way for Android users to use the service is through the web. As 9to5Google reports, there are some drawbacks, though, when using the web version. For instance, you can’t use or even view photos without an iCloud account. While an iCloud account is free to make and use, it could be inconvenient for Android users to login each time if they get logged out. Aside from that, most of the other features of the iOS app are supported on the web as well which means that in a way, Android users get full access to the service also.