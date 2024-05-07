iQOO Z9x 5G: Top 3 Potential Competitors

iQOO is all set to introduce the Z9x 5G smartphone on May 16 in India and from what we saw with the global variant of the handset, it’s nothing new but a rebadged Vivo T3x 5G with the design being the only differentiator between the two. Based on that, the device may be priced starting at Rs 13,499 or cheaper, same as the Vivo T3x 5G. With that in mind, here are the top 3 potential competitors for the iQOO Z9x 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 the Galaxy M15 5G may serve as one of the top competitors to the iQOO Z9x 5G. Moreover, there’s a Rs 1,300 coupon available on Amazon at the time of writing this article that can further bring down the price.

The Galaxy M15 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone with up to 6GB RAM. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The M15 5G includes a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Over the iQOO Z9x, the Galaxy M15 5G could offer a better AMOLED display, more RAM for a cheaper price tag, and longer software support with better features. However, it does lack in terms of charging speed.

Moto G64 5G

Priced starting at Rs 13,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, the Moto G64 5G (Review) sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

Moto G64 5G has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There is a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The Moto G64 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics along with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers. The handset is also IP52 rated.

In comparison with the iQOO device, the Moto G64 5G could get you a better chipset, more RAM and storage, and an ultra-wide angle rear sensor which the iQOO Z9x 5G may lack. However, the iQOO Z9x 5G would charge slightly faster in comparison.

Poco X6 Neo

The Poco X6 Neo, starting at Rs 14,999, is also one of the worthy competitors to the iQOO Z9x 5G. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 2160Hz, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top and it will receive 2 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a single speaker with Dolby Atmos support.

While it does have an inferior chipset over iQOO’s device, it may offer you with more RAM and storage, a better camera (as per on-paper specs), a better display along with a cheaper price tag. However, you will miss out on a bigger battery and the latest Android version if you opt for Poco’s device.