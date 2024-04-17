Vivo T3x 5G: Top 3 Alternatives

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, called Vivo T3x 5G which sits below the Vivo T3 5G that debuted earlier this year. The new T3x 5G is the first smartphone from Vivo to sport a 6000mAh battery. The device also has support for 44W fast charging. While it definitely looks like a decent smartphone, there are alternatives available in the market which you should consider before making the purchase of Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3x 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

Available in two colors – Crimson Bliss and Celestial Green, the vivo T3x 5G is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs 16,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 24, 2024, across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Consumers can also avail of various offers including up to Rs 1500 discount on HDFC & SBI Bank debit cards and credit cards.

Vivo T3x 5G: Specs

The Vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also 8GB RAM Virtual RAM support.

The handset runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T3x 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated, supports 4D game vibration, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a stereo speaker setup for audio.

Vivo T3x 5G: Alternatives

The top 3 alternatives one can consider in place of the Vivo T3x 5G include:

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

This Samsung smartphone serves as one of the best alternatives to the Vivo T3x 5G. Priced starting at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB trim and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, the Galaxy F15 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a hybrid microSD card slot. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The F15 5G includes a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, GPS, 5G, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Pros Over Vivo T3x 5G:

Super AMOLED display

More RAM for cheaper price

More Feature loaded

Ultra-wide angle rear sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Will receive 4 years of major OS upgrades

Cons Over Vivo T3x 5G:

Slower charging

Inferior chipset

Slower refresh rate

No IP rating

Moto G64 5G

Priced starting at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, the Moto G64 5G (First Impression) sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

Moto G64 5G has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There is a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The Moto G64 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics along with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers. The handset is also IP52 rated.

Pros Over Vivo T3x 5G:

More RAM and Storage for just 500 bucks more and more RAM for the same Rs 14,999 price tag

OIS support

Ultra-wide angle sensor on the back

Cons Over Vivo T3x 5G:

Inferior IP rating

Slower charging

Poco X6 Neo

Priced starting at Rs 15,999, the Poco X6 Neo is also one of the better alternatives to the Vivo T3x 5G. The Poco X6 Neo sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 2160Hz, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top and it will receive 2 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a single speaker with Dolby Atmos support.

Pros Over Vivo T3x 5G:

Better display

Better main camera (as per on-paper specs)

IR blaster

Cheaper price for the same 8GB + 128GB model

Cons Over Vivo T3x 5G: