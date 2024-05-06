iQOO Z9x 5G India Launch Set For Next Week: All Details

iQOO Z9x 5G has now been confirmed to launch in India on May 16, arriving as the second smartphone in the Z9 series. The new Z9x 5G already debuted in China a week ago and shortly after the stint in its home country, the Z9x 5G will be arriving in India with probably the same specs as its Chinese counterpart.

iQOO Z9x 5G: India Launch

The India launch of the Z9x 5G is set for May 16, as announced by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya on X. As per the teaser shared by Marya, the Z9x 5G looks exactly the same as the China model, and could arrive in the same colour options, including white, green, and black. The device shares its design elements with iQOO’s flagship for 2024, the iQOO 12.

iQOO Z9x 5G: Specs

The iQOO Z9x 5G gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 6000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single speaker. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

iQOO Z9x 5G: India Price (Expected)

The iQOO Z9x 5G launched for a starting price of CNY 1199 (approx Rs 13,800). As it is expected to be a rebranded Vivo T3x 5G, the device may also have an identical launch price in India, which is Rs 13,499 for the base 8GB + 128GB trim.