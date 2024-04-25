  1. Home
iQOO Z9x 5G

Brand: iQOO
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.72-inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The iQOO Z9x gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x and up to 256GB of 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 6000mAh battery with 44W support. There is a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single speaker. The device will run on Origin OS 4 based on 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, v5.1, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

iQOO Z9x 5G Specs

iQOO Z9x 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Black, White, Green

iQOO Z9x 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

iQOO Z9x 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

iQOO Z9x 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

iQOO Z9x 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, Origin OS 4

iQOO Z9x 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

iQOO Z9x 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

iQOO Z9x 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

iQOO Z9x 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP64

