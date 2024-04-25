The iQOO Z9x 5G gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.
It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.
It packs a 6000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single speaker. The device will run on Origin OS 4 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, White, Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Origin OS 4
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP64