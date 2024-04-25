The iQOO Z9x 5G gets a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 6000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single speaker. The device will run on Origin OS 4 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.