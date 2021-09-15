iQOO Z5 series to be announced on September 23

iQOO will be launching its iQOO Z5 series of smartphones in China on September 23. The company has announced the launch date via a poster on Weibo.

iQOO Z5 series

The new poster confirms that the brand will be unveiling the iQOO Z5 series at 7:30 PM (local time) on September 23. It further confirms that the iQOO Z5 will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Apart from this, the poster does not reveal any information on the specs of the iQOO Z5. However, the series is said to include iQOO Z5, iQOO Z5 Pro, and iQOO Z5x smartphones.

iQOO Z5 Pro recently appeared on Google Play Console with model number V2148A. The listing. The listing revealed that iQOO Z5 Pro will come with a Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels and 480ppi pixel density. However, the exact screen size is not revealed. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM.

As per the listing, the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset. In addition, the chipset comes with Adreno 6421 GPU. Further, the listing also revealed that it will run on the Android 11 operating system.

The handset was recently spotted at the 3C certification site of China. The listing reveals that the phone will come with 44W fast charging support. In addition, it will have 5G connectivity support as well.

Apart from this, the other key specifications of the phone, like camera sensors, display size, and design details, are not known at the moment.

Earlier, iQOO Z5 appeared on the IMEI database. It will be the successor to the iQOO Z3 5G that was launched in India a few months back.

The iQOO Z5x is likely to be a rebrand of the upcoming Vivo S10e smartphone. This phone may feature a Dimensity 900 chipset, a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel, a 3,970mAh battery, a 64-megapixel primary camera and more.