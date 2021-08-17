iQOO Z5 to soon launch in India?

iQOO entered the Indian market with the launch of iQOO 3 and has launched a total of four phones so far. However, the company is now working on bringing a new smartphone called iQOO Z5, which will be the successor to the iQOO Z3 5G that was launched in India a few months back.

A tipster on Twitter has revealed the iQOO Z5 has now appeared on the IMEI database. This points towards an imminent launch of the phone. When asked if the device is arriving in India as well, the tipster confirms it will come to the country.

There’s not much known about the device apart from its carrying the model number I2018. The smartphone has already been certified by multiple websites. This further adds to the possibility that it will arrive in the coming weeks or months.

Talking about the smartphone, iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor along with up to 8GB of RAM. The iQoo Z3 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel.

There’s a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the iQoo Z3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging. For security, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Along with that, there’s facial recognition support present as well.