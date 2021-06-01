IQOO Z3 to launch in India on June 8

IQOO has announced that it will be launching the iQOO Z3 in India on 8th of June at 12 noon IST.

IQOO has announced the launch date for the iQOO 3 in India which is now set for 8th June at 12p.m. IST. This will be the third smartphone from the brand launching this year in India. The smartphone has already been confirmed to be available on Amazon exclusively for purchase.

iQOO has also confirmed previously that the iQOO Z3 will be the first smartphone in India to launch with the Snapdragon 768G processor. Some recent leaks have also hinted that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 25,000. As the smartphone was already launched in China earlier this year, the specifications of the device should be identical for the Indian variant as well.

In China, the price for the iQOO Z3 5G starts at 1699 yuan (approx Rs 18,805) for 6GB + 128GB variant and goes up to 1999 yuan (approx Rs 22,130) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB model.

iQOO Z3 5G Specifications

iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is non-expandable.

The phone packs a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There's a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back while the device also has a “five-layer liquid cooling” system for smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.