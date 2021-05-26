Advertisement

iQOO Z3 pricing details leaked ahead of launch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 1:21 pm

iQOO Z3 5G will be the first smartphone in India to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC.
iQOO Z3 5G is expected to be launched in India soon however the company has till now not made any official announcement on the launch of its upcoming smartphone. Now ahead of the launch, pricing details of iQOO Z3 have been leaked online.

 

As per a report of Moneycontrol, iQOO Z3 will launch in India at around Rs 25,000. Further, the report also tells us that the company plans to launch it in India between June 10 and June 15.

This is in line with a recent report that iQOO Z-series smartphone will be launched in India sometime in mid-June. Moneycontrol claims that the company is yet to decide the exact launch date.


iQOO Z3 5G will be the first smartphone in India to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, claims report. It will be Amazon exclusive in India. iQOO has already launched the device earlier this year in China.

 

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

 

The iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2408 resolution. There is also 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage but it lacks support for external storage.

 

It comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture


On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.


On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

