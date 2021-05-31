iQOO Z3 5G to be Amazon exclusive in India

iQOO Z3 5G phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile processor with 8GB RAM.

iQOO Z3 5G will be launched in India soon under the Z series. Now ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India.

Amazon India has launched a new web page dedicated for the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G smartphone revealing that the handset will be exclusive to its platform in the country. The listing, however, does not reveal any specs but it comes with the ‘Notify Me’ button to allow users to sign up to receive notifications.

Introducing India’s first Qualcomm®️ Snapdragon™️ 768G 5G Mobile Platform.

With power packed performance to make you experience gaming like never before.

The surprise is on its way to @amazonIN. Stay tuned, this is the beginning of the beginning.#StayTuned #iQOO pic.twitter.com/pcNpDxoQso — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 29, 2021

The Amazon listing has revealed the key specifications of iQOO Z3 5G. It tell us that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile processor with 8GB RAM.

However, any information regarding its pricing or availability details in India is not revealed. So it is not known when the phone will be made available for purchase after its launch in India.

As per a recent report, iQOO Z3 will launch in India at around Rs 25,000. The company plans to launch it in India between June 10 and June 15.

iQOO has already launched the device earlier this year in China. It features 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2408 resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage but it lacks support for external storage. It runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging.

There is a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture