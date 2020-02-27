  • 12:47 Feb 27, 2020

iQOO will not be available at all price points in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 12:02 pm

Gagan Arora, Director - Marketing, iQOO, told The Mobile Indian that the company will be limited to certain price points.
iQOO has revealed that it will be available at selective price points in India. Gagan Arora, Director - Marketing, iQOO, told The Mobile Indian that the company will be limited to certain price points. 

 

“We are a very selective brand when it comes to a price point. Will we at all price points? No,” he said. “iQOO’s philosophy is that we design the experience first then product and last comes the pricing. For example, we will only enter a different price segment like Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, if we think we can redefine the experience in this segment only then we will launch products in this price band. The experience should substantial and if I am sure that I can provide the best experience, only then we will enter the price segment,” Arora added.

 



 

He clearly revealed that the brand is not looking to launch smartphones in the budget segment, while the company might look into a mid-premium segment. The iQOO comes with a starting price point of Rs 36,990, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs 44,990. The smartphone is available in three colour options including Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options.

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. The phone is loaded with new Monster Touch Buttons that use two pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame of helping users to achieve quick multi-finger operations. It also features 4D Vibration that simulates recoil while shooting along with L-shaped pill-like charger.

 

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it.

 

