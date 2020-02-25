iQOO 3 gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India

The iQOO 3 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

iQOO has today announced its maiden smartphone in India. Dubbed as iQOO 3, the smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from March 4.

The iQOO 3 4G variant comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 39,999. The iQOO 3 5G variant is priced at Rs 44,999. The company is offering some launch offers including Rs 3,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Rs 12,000 benefits for Reliance Jio customers and no-cost EMI options.

The latest smartphone is available in three colour options including Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour options. The iQOO 3 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. The phone is loaded with new Monster Touch Buttons that use two pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame of helping users to achieve quick multi-finger operations. It also features 4D Vibration that simulates recoil while shooting along with L-shaped pill-like charger.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. It comes with different modes including Super night mode, Super Anti Shake, Portrait bokeh, Portrait light effects, AR stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, Super wide-angle (Photo+Video), Super macro, Portrait framing, AI HDR, SLO-MO, PRO Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Recognition, DOC, Take Photo, Video record and etc. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. The user interface comes with new Monster Mode and APp drawer support. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.5 x 74.8 x 9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams.