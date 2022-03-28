iQOO U5x launched as budget 4G offering with dual rear cameras

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in China called iQOO U5x, as a budget offering that has 4G LTE and comes with dual rear cameras at the back. Further, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon SoC and comes with a 5000mAh battery that does not offer support for fast charging.

The iQOO U5x is available in a 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 899 (approx Rs 10,700) and the 8GB + 128GB variant comes at a price of CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 13,100). The handset comes in two colour options — Polar Blue and Star Black. There is no update regarding when the smartphone could arrive in India.

iQOO U5x Specifications

The iQOO U5x sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) LCD display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with 128GB of storage with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the device comes with a dual camera setup on the back including a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls on the front, which is housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The handset sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a Micro USB port. The iQOO U5x offers a standby battery life of up to 25.8 days. Connectivity options on the smartphone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

iQOO recently unveiled the iQOO Z6 5G in India along with its Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds. The Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds from iQOO are priced at Rs 1,799 and come with an 11.2mm moving coil, coupled with copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW) voice coils for enhanced bass output.