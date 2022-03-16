iQOO Z6 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 launched in India

iQOO has launched a new smartphone in India called the Z6 5G. The smartphone arrives as a budget offering from the company and has the Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. Further, the device comes with triple cameras on the back, along with a 120Hz display panel on the front.

The iQOO Z6 5G starts at Rs 15,499 for 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 16,999, and an 8GB + 128GB option which comes at Rs 17,999 in India. The iQOO Z6 5G comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colour options and will be available for purchase through Amazon and iQOO India eStore starting March 22.

iQOO is also providing launch offers with the iQOO Z6 5G, including instant discount up to Rs 2,000 for customers purchasing the handset via HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate.

The handset packs a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under the hood that runs at a clock rate as high as 2.2 GHz. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 on the software side. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The bokeh sensor, however, is limited to the 6GB and 8GB models and is not available on the 4GB variant. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also supports reverse charging with an OTG cable, which transforms your phone into a power bank to keep you and your other devices active. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.