iQOO Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds launched in India

iQOO has launched the Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds in India, alongside the iQOO Z6 5G. The wireless neckband earbuds were launched in China last year and the same earbuds come in India with 18 hours of playback time and a splash resistant build. The neckband is aimed at those in need for wireless earphones for their gaming sessions.

The Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds from iQOO are priced at Rs 1,799 and will go on sale via Amazon and the official iQOO India eStore. However, an exact date for the sale is yet to be announced by the brand.

As for the features and specifications, the earbuds come with a 11.2mm moving coil, coupled with copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW) voice coils for enhanced bass output. The earbuds have an IPX4-rated build for water and sweat resistance which makes it ideal to wear even during workouts.

iQoo claims that the Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds are capable of delivering up to 18 hours of playback time on a full charge using the built-in battery. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds have a latency of 80 milliseconds over Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The earbuds come with a built-in microphone and have media controls on the neckband. There is also a USB Type-C port for charging.

Apart from the neckband, iQOO also introduced the iQOO Z6 5G in India. The price of the Z6 5G starts at Rs 15,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB model. The iQOO Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The device has Snapdragon 695 SoC and has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.