iQOO partners with Krafton for first BGMI tournament in India

iQOO today announced an exclusive partnership with Krafton for a first of its kind Battlegrounds Mobile Insia series. As a part of the partnership, iQOO will be the title sponsor for this tournament which is claimed to be the biggest Battle Royale Esports event in India. The tournament hosted by iQOO and Krafton is expected to witness close to 100k registered teams competing for a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Players registered for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 will have to participate in the in-game qualifiers from which 1024 teams will proceed to Round 1. Gaming enthusiasts will be able to watch the talent and gamesmanship of all players on social media handles of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA and iQOO Esports Official YouTube Channel.

“As pioneers of online gaming in India, our endeavour is to bring unique and interesting tournaments for the gaming community here in the country. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES is a one of its kind gaming tournament which will help gaming enthusiasts channelize their gaming skills and harness their talent. We are committed to providing a seamless gaming experience to our users and this partnership with iQOO will help us strengthen our mission.” – Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, Head, India Division of KRAFTON, Inc

According to a recent industry report by App Annie and KPMG., the number of mobile game downloads in India reached 5.5 billion capturing 22% of the global share between January – July, 2021. The trend is further expected to grow with a 53% increase in the number of gamers by 2025. With the growing trend, iQOO aims to provide a platform for potential professional gamers to showcase their game-streaming talent. In related news, the brand recently launched the iQOO Z5 in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990.