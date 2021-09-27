iQOO Z5 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G, price starts Rs 23,990

iQOO has today launched its new mid-range smartphone in India – iQOO Z5 5G. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, Android 11 and more.

iQOO Z5 5G price in India

The iQOO Z5 5G is launched in India in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,990. On the other hand, the premium variant with 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 26,990. The phone comes in two colours – Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn.

The handset will go on sale starting October 3 via Amazon India and iQOO India e-store.

Specifications

The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM. The iQoo Z5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone has 28837mm² VC cooling area that can bring down the phone’s core temperature by up to 12°C.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, for selfies the iQoo Z5 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.5 aperture.

The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It can charge the phone up to 50% in 26 minutes. Moreover, for security it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

iQoo Z5 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 in China and FunTouchOS 12 globally. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.