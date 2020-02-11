iQOO 3 design teased, name also confirmed

iQOO 3 could be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage.

Advertisement

iQOO is gearing up for its next big launch in China. The brand will be launching iQoo 3 5G which it has started teasing via a poster through its Weibo account.



As per the poster, the iQOO 3 5G name is also confirmed now. The poster reads, “iQOO 3 5G performance flagship.” The poster has revealed the front and rear design of the iQOO 3 5G. The rear of the phone shows a quad-camera setup at the top-left corner of the device. There seems to be a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge of the smartphone. The display design is not clearly visible.



Meanwhile, the phone with V1955A has been also spotted on GeekBench with 12GB RAM. Recently, iQOO 3 phone was also benchmarked on Geekbench with Vivo I1927. As per the new GeekBench listing, the iQOO 3 will be powered by an octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The chipset is dubbed as “kona” which corresponds to the codename of the Snapdragon 865. The phone will run on Android 10. It has scored 914 and 3217 points in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: iQOO's smartphone to be priced around Rs 35,000

Advertisement

iQOO 3 could be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage. Recently, iQOO 3 smartphone received the TENAA certification in China. The phone will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.



iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,410mAh battery that will be equipped with support for 55W rapid charger. For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a pair of 13-megapixel lenses and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.