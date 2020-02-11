  • 12:20 Feb 11, 2020

Advertisement

iQOO 3 design teased, name also confirmed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 12:11 pm

Latest News

iQOO 3 could be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage.
Advertisement

iQOO is gearing up for its next big launch in China. The brand will be launching iQoo 3 5G which it has started teasing via a poster through its Weibo account.

As per the poster, the iQOO 3 5G name is also confirmed now. The poster reads, “iQOO 3 5G performance flagship.” The poster has revealed the front and rear design of the iQOO 3 5G. The rear of the phone shows a quad-camera setup at the top-left corner of the device. There seems to be a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge of the smartphone. The display design is not clearly visible.

Meanwhile, the phone with V1955A has been also spotted on GeekBench with 12GB RAM. Recently, iQOO 3 phone was also benchmarked on Geekbench with Vivo I1927. As per the new GeekBench listing, the iQOO 3 will be powered by an octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The chipset is dubbed as “kona” which corresponds to the codename of the Snapdragon 865. The phone will run on Android 10. It has scored 914 and 3217 points in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5.

 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: iQOO's smartphone to be priced around Rs 35,000

Advertisement

 

iQOO 3 could be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage. Recently, iQOO 3 smartphone received the TENAA certification in China. The phone will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.

iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,410mAh battery that will be equipped with support for 55W rapid charger.  For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a pair of 13-megapixel lenses and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 3 leaked render shows punch-hole display

iQoo 5G smartphone with liquid cooling teased in India

Leaked iQOO 3 image shows punch-hole design, in-display fingerprint sensor

iQOO 3 full specifications leaked, to come with 64MP quad rear camera, 12GB of RAM

iQOO 3 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO iQOO 3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Exclusive: iQOO's smartphone to be priced around Rs 35,000

Samsung Galaxy M31 launching in India on February 25

Live: Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launching in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies