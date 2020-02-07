  • 13:03 Feb 07, 2020

iQOO 3 full specifications leaked, to come with 64MP quad rear camera, 12GB of RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 11:49 am

iQOO 3 will pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
Vivo's iQoo sub-brand will be launching its first smartphone in India this month. The upcoming phone is tipped to debut as iQoo 3. Now the phone with the model number V1955A has received the TENAA certification in China which has revealed some of its key specifications. The listing though does not carry any images.

 

As per the iQOO 3 TENAA listing, the phone will pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display may support only 60Hz refresh rate. A recently leaked render showed that iQOO 3 smartphone will feature a punch-hole screen. The right side of the phone will have a volume rocker along with a power button.

 The phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.

For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2- megapixel. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.


iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,370mAh battery. The phone will ship with a 55W fast charger. As per the listing, the phone will come in Black colour and the phone will measure 158.51 x 74.88 x 9.16mm. It will weigh 214.5 grams.

