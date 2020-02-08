  • 13:25 Feb 08, 2020

iQOO 3 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2020 11:51 am

iQOO 3 could be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage.
Upcoming iQOO 3 smartphone recently received the TENAA certification in China. Now iQOO 3 phone has been benchmarked on Geekbench.

As per the GeekBench listing, the iQOO 3 will be powered by octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The chipset is dubbed as “kona” which corresponds to the codename of the Snapdragon 865. The phone will run on Android 10 and it will come on 8 GB of RAM. According to the Geekbench 5 listing, the Vivo I1927 has scored 914 and 3217 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had recently approved two iQOO phones with model numbers such as I1927 and I1928. The Geekbench listing for the device comes with a different model number dubbed vivo I1927 which is expected to be the Indian variant of the IQOO 3.

A Chinese tipster on Weibo has also claimed that iQOO 3 could be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage.

As per the iQOO 3 TENAA listing, the phone will pack a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.

iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,370mAh battery.  For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2- megapixel. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

