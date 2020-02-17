  • 11:56 Feb 17, 2020

Advertisement

iQOO 3 5G achieves the highest ever score on AnTuTu, key specifications revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 10:39 am

Latest News

The iQOO 3 has recorded benchmarking score of 597,583 points on AnTuTu, which makes it the highest scoring smartphone on this benchmark platform.
Advertisement

iQOO 3 5G will be launching in India on 25th February. The company has already announced that iQOO 3 will be available on Flipkart and its own website. Now ahead of the phone’s official launch, iQOO 3 has appeared on Antutu benchmark. 

 

The iQOO 3 has recorded benchmarking score of 597,583 points on AnTuTu, which makes it the highest scoring smartphone on this benchmark platform.

Advertisement

 

As per the Antutu listing, the iQOO 3 5G carrying the model number Vivo V1955A features a display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with unknown screen size. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, along with Adreno 650 GPU. Further, as per the listing, the smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system. Apart from these details, the listing does not provide any other information.

iQOO 3
Meanwhile, in a recent teaser, the company has revealed that the smartphone will come with LPDDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6. It has also posted a video on YouTube revealing the iQOO 3 5G will be backed up by a 4,440 mAh battery with 55W Flash SuperCharge support. This claims to charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

As per earlier leaks, we know, iQOO 3 5G will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.


iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,410mAh battery that will be equipped with support for 55W rapid charger.  For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a pair of 13-megapixel lenses and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 3 full specifications leaked, to come with 64MP quad rear camera, 12GB of RAM

iQOO 3 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM

iQOO 3 design teased, name also confirmed

iQOO 3 5G to be announced on February 25 in China

iQOO 3 5G launching in India on 25th February

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO iQOO 3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might launch by July with under-display camera

Samsung Galaxy A70e leaked renders show Infinity-U display and triple rear cameras

Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro get a new update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies