  • 13:07 Feb 13, 2020

iQOO 3 5G launching in India this February on Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 13, 2020 12:35 pm

iQOO 3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G capabilities.
iQOO 3 is all set to be launched in China on February 25. The phone is also scheduled to be launched in India this month. While an exact launch date in India has not been revealed by the company yet, but before that, the company has announced that iQOO 3 will be Flipkart exclusive in India.

 

iQOO in a press release has revealed that iQOO 3 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G capabilities. The iQOO 3 will also feature best-in-class performance, an enhanced camera, long-lasting battery life, and unmatched gaming experience, say company.

Commenting on the partnership, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO said, “iQOO has been created to deliver a unique experience to young, technology-savvy consumers. iQOO is born to be a challenger just like its users, and the entire design process is guided by the evolving needs of these consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance. iQOO phones are built for those consumers who are naturally skeptical of the status quo and are constantly seeking to improve themselves.”

 

 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: iQOO's smartphone to be priced around Rs 35,000

 

 

 

iQOO 3 is rumoured to be the first phone to come with UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz, which is most likely the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The handset is unlikely to feature an external storage slot for additional memory.

iQOO 3 will be fueled by 4,410mAh battery that will be equipped with support for 55W rapid charger.  For the camera, the iQoo 3 will feature a quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a pair of 13-megapixel lenses and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

 

 

 

