iOS 14.6 released for iPhone 6S and newer models with Apple Card Family Support, Podcast Subscriptions and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 11:49 am

Apple has released the newest version of iOS for iPhone 6s and newer models. The latest version comes with some improvements to the software and a couple of new features

Apple has launched the latest version of iOS which stands at 14.6 and while the update isn't a major one, it does bring a couple of features with it that could be useful for a lot of people. The new update is available for all iPhone models including and newer than the iPhone 6s. 

 

The iOS 14.6 update brings Apple Card Family Support with the help of which, families can start a Family Sharing Group and will allow two of the members to use a single Apple card. It can be used to track purchases, manage spending, and build credit together. 

 

Parents can share the Apple Card with their children with optional spending limits and other controls. This feature is only available in the US as of now. 

 

The next feature it brings is the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions support. This feature seems to be a server-side switch that should be enabled soon. It will now be possible for the users to subscribe to a channel or an individual show. Pricing for each subscription is set by creators and billed monthly by default. 

 

Creators can also choose to offer an annual billing method which subscribers can manage from their Apple ID account settings. The creators will also be able to offer free samples or trials so you can choose better if you want to subscribe to them or not. 

 

Apart from the two major features, other improvements in iOS 14.6 include AirTag and Find My related changes, Shazam becoming an app clip, voice unlocking for the first time after a restart for voice control users and addition of lossless music capabilities in Apple Music that will be enabled later in June. 

 

For Lossless audio to work, you will have to be updated to the latest iOS 14.6 version so you might want to head into the Settings > General > Software Update and then download and install the update before the update arrives next month. 

