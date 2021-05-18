Advertisement

Here are the Apple devices that won't support Lossless Audio via Apple Music

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2021 4:09 pm

Latest News

A bunch of Apple devices including its HomePod speakers won't have support for Lossless audio due to codec incompatibility
Advertisement

Apple today announced the launch of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio Streaming via its Apple Music service. But it seems like a bunch of Apple devices won't be able to take advantage of the Lossless audio quality due to the codec incompatibility. 

 

Multiple publications including 'The Verge' that have confirmed with Apple that the new audio features launched in Apple Music won't be supported on a bunch of Apple devices including AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Beats Studio 3, Beats Flex, BeatsX, Powerbeats Pro, and Powerbeats 3 Wireless. 

 

A report from MacRumors suggests even the HomePod and HomePod mini smart speakers won't support the Lossless audio streaming through Apple Music. On the positive side, all the devices including the Apple iPhones, iPad, and Mac models will support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos via their in-built speakers. 

 

Advertisement

The reason why the Lossless audio is not supported on the above mentioned devices is that Apple is using Apple  Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) to output lossless audio but all of its devices support only the AAC Bluetooth codec through which it is not possible to route such high quality audio. 

 

Apple said that Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. 

 

At launch, Apple Music users will also be able to play thousands of songs in Spatial Audio from some of the world’s biggest artists and music across all genres, including hip-hop, country, Latin, pop, and classical. 

Foldable iPhone could launch in 2023

Apple could soon bring HiFi streaming support for Apple Music: Reports

Apple Music adds support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Lossless Audio Streaming at no extra cost

Beats Studio Buds show up in iOS 14.6 Beta software

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon launches 2nd Gen Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids Edition

Brands that are helping India recover from the second wave of COVID by doing more than just donations

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies