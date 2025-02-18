Users of any social media platform long for a dislike button to show their disliking towards the content and Instagram seems to have heard that feedback. It has been confirmed that Instagram is testing a dislike button for comments which would downrank them, similar to the functionality of Reddit posts where you can downvote a thread or any of the replies to it.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post on Threads, “Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment. I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

By the looks of it, the functionality of the button is to downrank the comments that have been massively disliked. No dislike count would be shown next to the button. The aim is to make comments more friendly on the platform, and by that, we think the dislike button for comments on Instagram will help reduce hate speech and tackle other similar concerns on the platform. A screenshot from a Threads user shows how the button could look, where it appears as a downward arrow.

”We’re working on ways to help people better control their Instagram experience and what they’re seeing on the app,” Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai says in a statement (via The Verge). “We’re testing a new button next to each comment on a Reel or Feed post for people to privately signal they don’t feel good about that particular comment or find it relevant, with a small group of people to start. Later, we may also test moving these comments lower down in the comments section to help create a better experience.”

Meanwhile, earlier in January, Instagram announced Instagram Edits, where Mosseri described it to be “more than a video editing app,” claiming it’s “a full suite of creative tools.” The pre-order listing of the App is now live on Apple’s app store, which also states the launch date of the app is set for March 13.