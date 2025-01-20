Instagram Edits: A New Video Editing App Coming This March

Instagram Edits has been announced by Adam Mosseri, the head of the social media platform. The App is meant to rival the likes of CapCut, which is another video editing app developed by the owner of TikTok, i.e. ByteDance. The pre-order listing of the app is now live on Apple’s app store, which also states the launch date of the app is set for March 13.

Instagram Edits announcement came via Instagram and Threads posts from Mosseri, which stated, “Edits is more than a video editing app, it’s a full suite of creative tools. There will be a dedicated tab for inspiration, another to keep track of any early ideas you might have, a much higher quality camera which I used to record this video, all the editing tools you’d expect, the ability to share drafts with friends and other creators, and, if you decide to share your videos on Instagram, powerful insights on how those videos do.”

“You can preorder the app today in the iOS App Store, and it’s coming to Android soon. The app won’t be available to download till next month, and in the meantime, we’re going to work with a handful of video creators to get their feedback and improve the experience. More to come soon,” he added.

When questioned about the identity of the app, claiming it to be a CapCut clone and how the company started working on it only a couple of weeks back, Mosseri replied, “It’s been months and I think it’ll end up pretty different than CapCut. Edits will have a much broader range of creative tools and probably a smaller addressable audience. Think a place to track all your ideas instead of templates. Think AI video editing tools on a per clip or per video basis. Think new insights on why your videos are succeeding or struggling.”

Meanwhile, the company recently also made other announcements such as 3-minute Reels where the company increased the length of the Reels from the prior limit of 90 seconds. It further announced Friends activity for Reels, making it easier to see and engage with the content your friends are liking (or adding a note to) on reels at the top right corner of the Reels tab.