Instagram down: Memes flood Twitter

Popular photo and video-sharing app Instagram went down for several users on Thursday night in various parts of the world. Many users on Twitter confirmed it and said they are unable to post, share or refresh their Instagram feed or direct messages.

While some users experienced their Instagram app being slow, others reported they were not able to log in to their accounts. Some said they also switched on and off their wifi connection and re-installed the app, but that did not help and they still faced issues accessing the Instagram app.

As per an outage tracking website Downdetector.com, around 19,000 users were having trouble accessing Instagram last night, which started at around 9:32 a.m. PT. The service was reported to be affected for at least an hour (9:30–10:30 AM PT). However, it was restored after an hour of disruption.

The Twitter handle of Instagram also confirmed the issue and apologised for the inconvenience. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown” read the tweet.

Later after one hour, Instagram Comms tweeted saying the issue had been resolved. “And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage and apologize for any inconvenience.” However, Instagram did not clarify the reason behind the disruption.

And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

But after the outrage, #InstagramDown started trending on Twitter. Many frustrated users shared funny memes about the service disruption.

Take a look at fun memes available on Twitter:

Insta people coming to Twitter

When insta will not open 😂#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/MIJpplPwhm — SATYASAI (@Satyasai_jsp04) September 22, 2022

Everyone coming to Twitter after Instagram went down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ChLZKIUuWF — Meme (@memeisduniya) September 22, 2022

Every damn time #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ieEnjo4wpX — V I S H N Uᵗʰᵘⁿⁱᵛᵘ (@itz_colossal) September 22, 2022

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again! #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pYTPuko1LC — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 22, 2022

Earlier, Instagram received backlash by various users for copying rival TikTok. They complained that Instagram has been investing more in Reels and tweaking the platform to support more video creators.