Is Instagram going to become TikTok?

Off late Instagram has been backlashed by various users for copying rival TikTok. The reason – Instagram has been investing more in Reels and tweaking the platform to support more video creators. By doing all this, the platform just seems to compete with its rival TikTok platform.

As you have noticed in the last week, Instagram has been flooded with more Reels on your Instagram feed and less engagement on your posts. Your main feed is now being dominated by short-form video clips of those people who you do not even follow.

So basically, instead of showing the posts of the accounts you follow, Instagram is showing various feeds and suggested videos of the accounts you do not follow due to its algorithm changes. It has also prioritized video content over photos. This has made it difficult for the users with the content from those that you’ve actually chosen to follow in the app.

TikTok platform keeps showing the content of other unfollowed accounts in the user’s main feed. It engages users to keep scrolling through the app by showing short-form video clips. But the Instagram users are not satisfied with the new experience in their app.

Complaints from Celebrity Users

Earlier this week, two of Instagram’s biggest users, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, both posted stories that read: “Make Instagram Instagram Again. Strop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

Both have huge Instagram followers and their opinions matter in the world of social media. While Kardashian is having a solid 326 million followers and Jenner has 360 million followers on Instagram.

What Head of Instagram Says

Replying to this, Instagram head Adam Mosseri published a video on Tuesday morning addressing UI changes the company has been experimenting with. Mosseri said “I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time.” As per him, this move is motivated by user behaviours.

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now.



I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience.



Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

He also clarified that Instagram will continue to support photos as well, quoting, “We are going to continue supporting photos—it’s a part of our heritage.” Videos are being shared and watched more frequently, so “we’re going to have to lean into that trend.”

In addition to all this hype, influencer and photographer Tati Bruening has also created an online petition on Change.org titled “Make Instagram again (Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, everyone.” More than 150,000 people have already signed the petition to oppose this Instagram’s move.